Diablo 4 Gets New Season 1 Update, Patch Notes Revealed
Blizzard continues to squash a number of various bugs found in Diablo 4 with its latest patch.
A new update for Diablo 4 has today been pushed out by Blizzard across all platforms. This past week, Blizzard finally kicked off Season 1 of Diablo 4, which proved to bring with it a fair number of controversial moves to the action RPG. Now, Blizzard has let loose another update for its latest Diablo installment that should continue to steadily improve one of 2023's biggest video games so far.
As of this moment, patch version 1.1.0c for Diablo 4 is live across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. For the most part, this new update for D4 doesn't make any major gameplay overhauls and instead just looks to rectify a number of various bugs that players have been stumbling across. Moving forward, Blizzard will surely continue to release more hotfixes of this type to respond to issues that have been discovered. As for when the next massive update for D4 will become available, Blizzard hasn't provided a more specific roadmap for what's to come just yet.
Until then, you can find the full patch notes for today's new Diablo 4 update attached below.
- Fixed an issue where several Focus off-hand items could only have an aspect imprinted on them once.
- Fixed an issue where combining the Dark Dance and Punishing Speed Malignant Powers could cause the player to stun themselves.
- Fixed an issue where the Grim Reward Season Journey objective could be repeated by dropping and picking up the same stash.
- Fixed an issue where the Werebear and Werewolf fur color was too bright in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where movement on specific controllers was often not functioning correctly.
- Updated the activation of the Premium Battle Pass with a confirmation pop-up.
- The default focus (the button the controller will first highlight) on the Battle Pass screen is now the Season Journey button.
- Acquiring or re-allocating Seasonal Blessings will now clear the vendor buyback inventory.
- Fixed multiple instances where players were encountering crashes.
- Further stability improvements.
- Fixed an interaction with the Agitated Winds Malignant Heart power which led to automatic Cyclone Armor casts to ignore its own cooldown.
