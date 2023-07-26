Diablo 4 Gets New Season 1 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for Diablo 4 has today been pushed out by Blizzard across all platforms. This past week, Blizzard finally kicked off Season 1 of Diablo 4, which proved to bring with it a fair number of controversial moves to the action RPG. Now, Blizzard has let loose another update for its latest Diablo installment that should continue to steadily improve one of 2023's biggest video games so far.

As of this moment, patch version 1.1.0c for Diablo 4 is live across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. For the most part, this new update for D4 doesn't make any major gameplay overhauls and instead just looks to rectify a number of various bugs that players have been stumbling across. Moving forward, Blizzard will surely continue to release more hotfixes of this type to respond to issues that have been discovered. As for when the next massive update for D4 will become available, Blizzard hasn't provided a more specific roadmap for what's to come just yet.

Until then, you can find the full patch notes for today's new Diablo 4 update attached below.