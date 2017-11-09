Did Nintendo’s Direct Surprises For Today Already Leak Early?

Nintendo's latest Direct special takes place in a few hours, and it's there that we're going to hear more information about the company's forthcoming games for Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch, including some possible surprises. But it looks like a few of them might have leaked early. According to EGM, when the Nintendo Japan YouTube account posted details for the forthcoming Nintendo Direct, which takes place today at 3 PM PDT, it posted a few tags, with some familiar names to boot. One Twitter user managed to grab a screenshot of the tags before Nintendo removed them, which indicate that the surprises could very well be happening. Nintendo hasn't commented, of course, and there's always the possibility that YouTube did an automatic tag on some of these, so they may not be happening. Still, let's look at the three standout tags and how they could affect the Nintendo Switch – if they end up happening. There may be minor spoilers ahead, but they're great spoilers.

Mother (Earthbound) This is a rather big one, because we haven't seen Earthbound since it made its return to the Wii U a little while back. It's proven to be quite the comeback title since its initial debut on the Super Nintendo years ago, and there's been all this talk that Nintendo could finally be bringing the series back with Mother 3. With its tag listed today, there's a very good chance that Nintendo could be announcing the game for both 3DS and Switch, giving Earthbound fans a double dose of role-playing goodness. Fingers crossed on this one. prevnext

F-Zero This could be the biggest surprise in the line-up, as we haven't seen a new F-Zero game for quite some time, with the amazing F-Zero GX serving up some great arcade thrills on the GameCube. We're not sure what we'll be seeing today in terms of announcements, whether it's a port of that amazing GameCube game, or an entirely new game that brings Captain Falcon and company back into the fold. But whatever the case, we hope this one is true, because we can't get enough futuristic racing. Just ask us how our last race in Fast RMX went. prevnext