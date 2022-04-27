Disney Dreamlight Valley Game Announced

✖

Gameloft revealed a Disney game this week by showing off a first look at Disney Dreamlight Valley, a game which mixes the life-sim genre with more adventure-oriented quests centered around different Disney characters. It'll be a free-to-play game, Gameloft announced, and will first be available this summer via an early access period before it gets its full launch in 2023 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

The life-sim part of Disney Dreamlight Valley comes through in the creation of a personalized character for players to control as well as how they customize different "Disney and Pixar villages of their dreams," according to the announcement about the new Disney game. Different biomes give players varied environments to work with alongside a "wealth of customization options" pulling from the vast roster of different Disney and Pixar characters established over the years.

Naturally, the Disney game will have plenty of characters for players to interact with. Gameloft mentioned Mickey & Friends, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Toy Story, WALL-E, Ratatouille, Moana, and Frozen as some of the different properties Disney Dreamlight Valley will pull from to flesh out its world. Goofy was also mentioned, and over on the site for the game, we see Merlin from The Sword in the Stone, Stitch from Lilo & Stitch, and Belle from Beauty and the Beast used in some of the promotional artwork.

The adventure referenced in the Disney Dreamlight Valley announcement is said to come from interacting with different Disney and Pixar characters to pursue their unique story arcs and activities specific to whatever famous character you're dealing with. At the center of Disney Dreamlight Valley's story is an event known as "The Forgotten" which has littered the area with "Night Thorns" and caused people to lose their memories. It's up to the players themselves to help people reclaim those forgotten memories and finish characters' quests.

"Our development team is a big family of Disney and Pixar fans and have poured all of our passion into the development of Disney Dreamlight Valley, especially in the way we depict characters and their story arcs," Manea Castet, Gameloft game manager of Disney Dreamlight Valley said in a press release. "We can't wait for fans to join the Early Access this summer and help us bring this new ever-evolving Disney and Pixar-inspired world to our excited community."

For those who want to play in the summer, you'll be able to do so by picking up a Founder's Pack once it's released or will be able to play via an Xbox Game Pass subscription. No specific dates for the early access release nor the full launch have bene announced at this time.