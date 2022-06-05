Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances Turning the Tide Expansion Revealed

✖

The Op's Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances board game is hitting stores, and the good news is there's more great content coming to the game in the form of a new expansion. The new expansion is titled Turning the Tide, and will allow three new Disney characters to join the roster. That includes Moana, Davy Jones, and Stitch, and the set will also include two new mechanics and a status effect that wasn't available with the core set. The Turning the Tide expansion will retail for $24.99 and will hit this summer, and you can pre-order the expansion right here.

This expansion does require the core set to play and accommodates 2 or 4 players. As for those new mechanics, players will be able to use Constant Abilities and Ocean Arena Tiles in their expanded games, adding even more strategy to your next encounter. You can find more details on the new expansion and check out the new characters and abilities below.

(Photo: The Op)

"Keep your momentum going as each battle unfolds with this oceanic-themed expansion pack, featuring an island voyager with a strong sense of adventure, a supernatural pirate captain who is as ruthless as he is fearsome, and a small yet destructive extraterrestrial as unpredictable as the sea. With this trio comes two new mechanics-Constant Abilities and Ocean Arena Tiles-and a status effect previously unavailable with the Core set which, true to their respective characters, will change the course of the Arena's already epic battles!"

Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances is a Battle Royale style game that has players assembling an all-star team of Disney favorites in hopes of overpowering the opposing team, and you can choose from characters like Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, Aladdin, Demona, Sulley, Ariel, Maleficent, and more. You can find the official description for the core set below.

"Become the next Master Summoner in this Disney-themed strategic battle arena game, where every choice you make determines your legacy! Recruit a fantastical battle-ready roster of Disney and Pixar heroes and villains, creating incredible combinations that provide endless replayability. Once you've summoned your characters to battle in the Sorcerer's Arena, strategize their every move using their unique abilities to earn the most victory points. Learn as you go in this expandable tabletop game inspired by the popular mobile game, overpowering your foes to win the ultimate Disney and Pixar battle royale!"

