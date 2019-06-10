The Doom Eternal Collector’s Edition is Back in Stock

Bethesda took the wraps off Doom Eternal in a big way at their E3 presentation yesterday, and this included the debut of an epic Collector’s Edition that comes complete with a full-size, wearable Doom Slayer helmet!

Pre-orders went live late last night and quickly sold out in most places, but new stock is trickling in now. At the time of writing you can pre-order the Doom Eternal Collector’s Edition for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC at Walmart for the standard $199.99 with free 2-day shipping slated for November 22nd. Amazon also has the Xbox One and PC versions in stock. Naturally, quantities are super limited on these, and they’re a guaranteed sell out, so jump on them quickly. A full breakdown of the items included in the set can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Deluxe Edition copy of DOOM Eternal in an exclusive Steelbook case custom designed by graphic designer and illustrator Gabz in collaboration with Mondo. The DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition includes: DOOM Eternal Year One Pass, granting access to two single-player Campaign expansions, set to release within one year of DOOM Eternal’s launch Demonic Slayer Skin Classic Weapons Sound Pack, adding nostalgia-inducing weapon sound effects to your Doom Eternal arsenal

A full-sized, wearable DOOM Slayer Helmet replica

A playable cassette tape, plus download codes for lossless digital copies of Mick Gordon’s DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal original soundtracks. The uncompressed music files will make any audiophile’s day, and the analog tape contains something special for id Software fans!

DOOM Lore Book with custom artwork by id Software. Learn more about the events past and present that shape the DOOM universe and the Slayer himself.

One “The Gift of Argent Power” 11″ x 17″ Lithograph

You can check out the new Doom Eternal trailer here, and learn more about the new multiplayer mode here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.