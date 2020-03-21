DOOM Eternal: Here’s How Long it Takes to Beat the Campaign

DOOM Eternal is out on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Meanwhile, later this year it will be available on Nintendo Switch. And if you’re looking for a game to sink your teeth into, but not have to chew on forever, then this may be the experience for you. As you may remember, the game’s predecessor, 2016’s DOOM, took about 12 hours to beat, but this was just the main campaign. If you participated in the extra content around the main campaign, it was more of a 16 hour experience. Meanwhile, completionist playthroughs ran at roughly 25 hours. DOOM Eternal is similar in length it seems.

To beat DOOM Eternal’s main campaign while participating in most of its side and optional content you will need about 16-18 hours cleared, maybe a bit more. If you want to run through just the main campaign, this number can obviously be reduced. However, if you want to 100 percent the game, you’re once again looking at over 25 hours.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, difficulty, playstyle, and skill level will influence how much mileage you get out of the game, but by and large, it’s a similar experience to 2016’s DOOM. It may be a bit longer, but nothing drastic.

DOOM Eternal is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Meanwhile, later this year the first-person shooter will come to Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the new release:

“Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to stop the final destruction of humanity,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Also includes Battlemode, a new 2-vs-1 multiplayer experience in which a fully-armed Doom Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons in a best-of-five round match of intense first-person combat.”

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on DOOM Eternal, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there