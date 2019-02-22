Dr. Disrespect Calls ‘Fortnite’ a “Fad,” Says “It’s Just Like Teletubbies”

Guy “Dr. Disrespect” Beahm is known for serving up some rather hot takes when it comes to games that he isn’t the biggest fan of. One notable title that the popular Twitch streamer seems to go after on a regular basis is Fortnite, the free-to-play battle royale adventure from Epic Games. In a recent outburst directed towards the game, however, he likened it to the Teletubbies, calling it a “fad.”

“Fortnite is a fad,” he stated. “It will die in a year because people will be embarrassed to be associated with it. Guaranteed.” Of course, this type of statement isn’t entirely out of the blue, as Dr. Disrespect has been pretty outspoken about not liking the game in the past.

“It’s just like Teletubbies,” he continued. “It’s the same thing. It’s one of these quick, hot, money making things when the reality is the product sucks and nobody really, really, really, really, really thinks it’s quality. It’s terrible.”

The Doc then went on to explain why he believes Fortnite will not last. “I can’t move around,” he said. “I feel like I’m running at half a mile per hour for the entire game. Right, when I go to shoot a guy accurately, immediately, reaction speed… I get f***ing bloom all over the place. Bloom! Who introduces bloom to a shooter game, huh?”

He is likely making a reference to the RNG (Random Number Generator) aspect of Fortnite, which provides players’ shots with a random chance of actually hitting their target. He even claimed that he is never playing the battle royale title again, but we will just have to wait and see if he actually sticks to that.

We’re sure there are many players who will disagree with Dr. Disrespect’s comments, but only time will tell if there is any truth to what he says, particularly about Fortnite being on its way out of the door.

Fortnite is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile devices.

