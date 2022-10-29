Dr Disrespect Claims His Game Will Look Better than Modern Warfare 2

Dr Disrespect thinks his new game, Deadrop, will look better than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Dr Disrespect is one of the most renowned yet also controversial streamers out there, partially due to his larger than life persona. His character as the Doc makes him say some pretty outlandish things and sometimes he gets carried away and does things that hurt him in the long run, but many still respect him as a creator. Last year, Dr Disrespect announced that he'd be working with industry veterans to make a new first-person shooter that could compete with the titans of the genre. The new game known as Deadrop was officially revealed earlier this year via an early build and although many dunked on it, the team is hard at work to continue to improve it.

After playing several hours of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II today, Dr Disrespect concluded his stream by stating that he thinks Deadrop's current build looks better than Infinity Ward's sequel. He also stated that he believes the final game will look much better and directly compared images of the firing ranges from the two games. While this is certainly a hot take and one that could come back to bite him if the game flops, he is saying it with a lot of confidence. He noted that Deadrop is a "4/10" in terms of how finalized it is and stated his game looks better.

"I'm very confident Deadrop is going to look way better than this game, like I guarantee it," said Dr Disrespect. "[...] When I said our game looks better than Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, even in our incomplete, non finalized state, our game looks better than this. It does, I don't know what else to say. Let me show you."

It's worth noting that Dr Disrespect has a background in game development. He worked at Sledgehammer Games and developed maps for Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare before embracing his streaming persona. As of right now, it's unclear when Deadrop will release or exactly how it will look, but the Doc certainly isn't underselling his own game.

