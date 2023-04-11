New Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Trailer Rumor Has Fans Excited

It looks like BioWare and EA may be getting ready to release a new, and third, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf trailer, or at least that's what some Dragon Age fans think is happening. BioWare and EA have only released two trailers so far of the game, both of which feature zero gameplay and zero footage of the actual game. They are mood pieces. That said, fans are over not actually seeing the game and the expectation is this next trailer will showcase the actual game. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been in alpha since September of last year, which means its been playable from start to finish since September of last year. In other words, it's ready to be properly shown.

So, why is there speculation that the third trailer is on the horizon? Well, EA has apparently contacted Fandom about updating the Dragon Age wiki and hosting the new Dragon Age: Dreadwolf trailer. There is no new trailer though, so why would this contact be made, unless a new trailer was imminent and EA and BioWare want the wiki ready to go?

For now, all we have is speculation, but if a new trailer is coming soon there are a few potential dates. The most obvious one is Summer Games Fest in June. EA and BioWare have teamed up with Geoff Keighley in the past for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf via The Game Awards so there's precedent of the parties working together. Meanwhile, on May 9, EA will meet with its investors to discuss its financials for the quarter, so it's possible a new trailler will drop sometime around this date to give EA a bit of stock boost. And of course, it's possible it will drop on a random day out of nowhere.

For now, take this rumor and the speculation it has created with a grain of salt. As for the implicated parties -- BioWare, EA, and Fandom -- none have commented on any of this so far in any capacity. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.