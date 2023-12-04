Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Releases New Trailer, "Full Reveal" Coming Summer 2024

To celebrate Dragon Age Day, BioWare and EA have released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the first installment in the Dragon Age series since 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition. Unfortunately, the teaser trailer doesn't feature much, but it does come with the promise that a "full reveal" is coming summer 2024. This is going to be a painful wait for Dragon Age fans who have already witness this project go through development year for many years. Of course, it also begs the question: when the heck is this thing going to release?

A late 2024 release is still on the table, but it's not mega common for large AAA games to be revealed and released in the same year, suggesting this game may not be out until 2025, which some previous rumors have suggested.

As for the trailer itself, it's dubbed "Thedas Calls," and is accompanied by the following flavor text: "Enter Thedas, a vibrant land of rugged wilderness, treacherous labyrinths, and glittering cities – steeped in savage combat and secret magics. Now, its fate teeters on a knife's edge."

For those interested there are more minute details on the upcoming game in a new blog post from BioWare, which in turn reveals the game will takes places across several locations within Thedas rather than be limited to a single part of it like previous games.

"This time, however, much more of Thedas is yours to see. The desolate, beautiful badlands of the Anderfels with curtains of distant mountainous spires," writes BioWare of the game. "The twisting canals and gleaming towers of Antiva, where Crows may lurk in any shadow. The turquoise seas of Rivain with its rushes of greenery and hardy sea-faring people. And of course, there's more. We felt this was best for the tale we wanted to tell this time and we hope you enjoy it as much as we have! It's allowed us to create many more locations than past games, including both some you've longed to go to...and some you've never heard of before!"

In addition to a release date, there's still no mention of platforms either. We will presumably hear more about both of these things during the "full reveal" this coming summer.