Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC Characters Base Goku and Base Vegeta Debuted In New Screenshots

Bandai Namco has released the first batch of screenshots of Dragon Ball FighterZ‘s upcoming DLC characters, Base Goku and Base Vegeta.

Poised to arrive next month, the DLC characters have yet to be shown off in the game, and these new screens not only do that, but offer a look into the characters in actual gameplay (as well as offer up a few, more, cinematic shots).

As we previously reported, Base Goku and Base Vegeta were confirmed earlier this month, and are set to arrive sometime in early August. When in August exactly, hasn’t been divulged, but that information should be forthcoming soon.

While you would expect the two to be in the base game that shipped earlier this year (to both a great critical and commercial reception), they were oddly absent, so it’s nice to know Bandai Namco is remedying this soon.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is poised to also arrive on the Nintendo Switch on September 28th in North America and Europe, or if you’re in Japan, on September 27th.

Below, you can read more about the popular fighting game:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters.

Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.

Spectacular Fights

Experience aerial combos, destructible stages and famous scenes from the Dragon Ball anime in 60FPS and 1080p resolution!