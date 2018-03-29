Dragon Ball FighterZ Leak Shows Off Six New DLC Fighters

Now that Broly and Bardock have made their way onto the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster officially, players are already looking at what’s next. According to a recent leak, we’re far from over when it comes to new fighters to choose from and the video above shows off just who we could be getting next.

According to the above datamined info, here’s what Dragon Ball FighterZ players have to look forward to:

Zamasu

Goku (base form)

Vegeta (base form)

Vegito SSGSS

Android 17

New Cooler

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, the team behind the title based off of the hit anime series is still celebrating their recent release of both Bardock and Broly. For now, enjoy the footage seen above while we await an official confirmation!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. To hear more about our thoughts on the latest fighter and whether or not it’s worth the pick up, check out a small blurb from our full review below:

“At its core, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a game that’ll leave anime fans completely satisfied while giving fighting game veterans a challenge to master and transition into a PvP whooping. Accessibility is key here for players who just want their anime fix, and Arc System Works found a way to succeed in this area while still presenting others with a high skill ceiling to explore. Those who wish to climb to the top of the rankings will do so by mastering seamless combos and perfecting their team compositions, and for those who can’t or don’t want to do so, you can watch others do it through the previously mentioned replay feature and feel like you’re still watching the anime that you know and love.

Throughout the Budokais and Xenoverses over the years, Dragon Ball FighterZ stands out as a staple in not just a Dragon Ball fan’s collection, but in the game library of any fighting game aficionado as well. Dragon Ball FighterZ confidently presents itself as one of the best fighting games that’ll be released this year as perhaps the best adaptation the franchise has ever seen, a co-op couch brawler and online PvP game that players will return to for years.”