New Dragon Ball Games Event Announced

Dragon Ball fans have another event to look forward to soon with a new Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour broadcast set to take place in just the next couple of days. It'll take place on December 3rd, Bandai Namco announced this week, with a few games already confirmed to be taking part in the event. More details are set to be revealed closer to the time of the presentation, but if past years' events are anything to go off of, people will have to tune into the event itself to catch some surprises, too.

The Twitter account dedicated to this Battle Hour event which has become an annual thing by now sprung to life this week to announce the first details of this year's Battle Hour broadcast. On December 3rd, fans will be able to tune into the event starting at 3 p.m. PST.

It was not specified how long this event would last, but it's looking like it's going to be a one-day event as opposed to last year's showcase which was spread out throughout two different days. The presenters sent out more than one survey last time asking for feedback about the 2022 event, so perhaps people suggested that a one-day event might be better for announcements and such.

As for the games that'll be present there, Bandai Namco confirmed that at least three will be featured: Dragon Ball Super Card Game, Dragon Ball Legends, and, of course, Dragon Ball FighterZ. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Dragon Ball: The Breakers are notably absent from the list of games that'll be there, but as mentioned before, we're not getting the full picture yet from this tease.

DLC character announcements have been a big thing for these sorts of Dragon ball events in the past, so one would expect we'd see more of that during this upcoming event. Past years' showcases have also shown off things like community tournaments and even details on non-gaming content like Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. A full schedule should be coming soon to clue fans in on which parts of the event they should devote their attention to.