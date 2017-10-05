Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Trailer Has More Than Enough Buu And Dabura To Go Around

While a lot of people are currently talking about that “other” Dragon Ball Z fighting game (Dragon Ball FighterZ, in case you forgot), we shouldn’t forget that there’s another game making the rounds, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

The game has been out for some time on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as well as PC; and it just debuted on the Nitnendo Switch, giving plans fisticuffs for on-the-go play. But soon enough, it’s going to be getting some fresh blood, in the form of a Gohan-absorbed Buu and the powerful Dabura.

The characters were announced a little while back, but now Bandai Namco has released a trailer that features them in action for the first time. And while it’s a little on the brief side, it does give you a fairly good idea of what the characters can do.

You get to see a number of moves executed in the trailer, and they do look fun, even if it’s not quite as visceral as something you’d see out of Dragon Ball FighterZ. You can watch it above.

The DLC doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but Bandai Namco made note that the “huge free update” featuring these characters and more additions would come later this year. It’s presumed that this update will be across the board, including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the game, so everyone will be on the same page.

Outside of that, it doesn’t look like Xenoverse 2 will be getting any more content, as Bandai Namco will undoubtedly switch its focus over to the forthcoming FighterZ and give it all the support it needs to become a hit. We could be wrong, though – we thought Xenoverse 2 wasn’t getting any content before this pair was announced for the game. So you never can tell…

And, for that matter, we can now settle the debate of who would win in a fight – a Gohan absorbed Buu, or just straight up Buu?

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.