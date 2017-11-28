Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’s Latest Update Adds A New Hero Colosseum And More

Even though Bandai Namco is putting a lot of effort into its forthcoming Dragon Ball FighterZ for next year, it hasn't forgot about its loyal Dragon Ball Xenoverse audience.

The company has just released a new update for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 that introduces a number of features to the game, including the ability to square off in the Hero Colosseum, where you can no doubt hone your skills to become a much better fighter.

The update also includes the introduction of Amy, a new character that will provide new costumes for characters, as well as the ability to purchase a TP meta and access the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Extra Pack 1, which should be available shortly.

The full list of what's included in the update are below. The update is free, and should prompt automatically the next time you start up the game.

Implemented the Hero Colosseum

Added data for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2Extra Pack 1″

Implemented new trophies

Implemented option to change Parallel Quest BGM

Implemented system to purchase TP medal

Adjusted TP medal opening hours. They are now open every day

Set point owned at the start of ranked match "Unlimited Battle" to 1,000

Added NPC "Amy" who will grant players costumes

Added types of quests where you can earn TP medals

Implementation of one Raid Quest

Implementation of one Expert Mission

Expanded online World Tournament events

Rebalanced battle mechanics

Made other improvements / adjustments

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.