Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Gets New Release Window Update

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is now targeting the second half of 2027, giving fans a more precise release window for the upcoming sequel. Bandai Namco previously planned to launch the game sometime next year, but the updated timeframe narrows that target to a six-month stretch. There’s still plenty of waiting ahead, though the publisher has also shared some insight into how player feedback is shaping discussions about the game’s development.

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The update comes as the team prepares to share more about the sequel’s combat customization and PvE missions. Producer Masayuki Hirano also addressed the community directly, thanking fans for their responses and revealing that developers have already discussed potential improvements based on feedback and survey results.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 Developers Are Taking Fan Feedback Seriously

Customization is a pretty big deal in the Xenoverse series, allowing players to create their own characters before throwing them into the rich Dragon Ball universe. Players want to feel like their characters belong in the world, rather than looking like random extras who wandered onto the battlefield. That’s a big reason the development team’s response to community feedback is worth watching as Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 approaches launch.

In a recent interview with IGN, Hirano explained that the team has already identified areas where it intends to make improvements in response to player input. He also emphasized that the developers view the Xenoverse series as something they continue building alongside the community after release, not simply a product that left behind after being shipped.

This philosophy also factors into the team’s plans for supporting the sequel, longterm. Hirano said the developers want to deliver a strong launch experience while preparing for the additional content and ongoing support planned afterward. The second-half-of-2027 window reflects those ambitions, although the team hasn’t announced any sort of specific release date as of yet.

If you’re new to the series, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 takes players to AGE 1000, introducing a new setting in the franchise’s universe. Players will create their own character and join the Great Saiya Squad in a fresh adventure. It’s a new chapter for a series whose previous entry, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, launched in 2016 and continued receiving support for years.

Whether the third game can capture that same staying power remains an open question. For now, fans have a clearer idea of when they can expect to play, while the developers have made one thing clear: the conversation with the community isn’t over.