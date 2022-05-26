Dragon Quest 12 Development Update Given by Creator

✖

Back in May 2021, Square Enix announced that it was officially working on the next entry in the beloved Dragon Quest series. The game, which is titled Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, was revealed via a new teaser trailer that showed the logo and essentially nothing else. Since this time, many Dragon Quest fans have been wondering when Square Enix might opt to say more about the project. And while we still don't have a lot of substantial news to go off, the director of the project has now given us a brief update.

To celebrate "Dragon Quest Day," which takes place in Japan every year on May 27th, Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii shared a brief new video that had him talking about the franchise. While much of the video had Horii sharing details about forthcoming Dragon Quest spin-offs that will be launching in the coming year, he did also say a bit about The Flames of Fate. "We're working very hard on building Dragon Quest XII, but there'll be plenty more Dragon Quest to tide you over until it's finished," Horii said to fans. Further insight on DQXII wasn't provided outside of this brief line, but it's good to know that Square is still toiling away on the project behind the scenes.

At this point in time, we still don't know when Dragon Quest XII might release or which platforms it will come to. While Horii has said that this is an entry that will be darker than its predecessors in a thematic sense, there's still nothing we have been shown when it comes to actual gameplay. Still, at this point in time, it can be assumed that the project will end up being exclusive to next-gen platforms whenever it does hit store shelves.

