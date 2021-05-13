Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Stream Announced, Will Feature New Titles

✖

Square Enix has announced plans for a Dragon Quest stream this week that’ll serve as an anniversary celebration as well as a peek at what’s to come for the franchise. The stream is scheduled to take place on May 26th at 8:30 p.m. PT with a livestream placeholder already set up for people to tune into the event ahead of schedule so that they don’t miss anything. This event will also be broadcast in English as well so that more Dragon Quest fans can sit in on the news than in years prior.

The announcement of the Dragon Quest stream came through the expected places on Thursday such as the Dragon Quest social media accounts. Square Enix set the time and date for the event and said that it’ll feature “what’s yet to come” involving Dragon Quest during the event.

Join us in celebrating the 35th anniversary of Dragon Quest! The show will feature live English interpretation from Japanese, so tune in for the latest information about what’s going on — and what’s yet to come — in the world of #DragonQuest… https://t.co/gsLKuhp27a — DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) May 13, 2021

May 27th is Dragon Quest Day, and to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the series, we’re bringing you a special broadcast to showcase all of the latest information about what’s going on — and what’s yet to come — in the world of Dragon Quest,” Square Enix said about its plans. “For the first time in Dragon Quest history, the show will feature live English interpretation from Japanese, so that our international fans can stay up-to-date with developments in the Dragon Quest series, too. Don’t miss it, or you’ll miss out!”

The Dragon Quest Day is indeed on May 27th, but because of the timing of the stream, many people around the world will be watching it on May 26th instead, so make sure you plan accordingly so as not to miss anything. If you do have to join in late, however, you’ll of course be able to rewatch the stream afterwards whenever the video is uploaded to YouTube or other platforms.

Yuji Horii, the creator of the Dragon Quest series, will be present during the event to talk about the future of the games. He’ll be joined by presenter and TV personality JOY, though other attendees haven’t been named at this time.

