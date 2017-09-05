Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Gets A Release Date For Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen was a pretty big hit when it released on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 years ago, but for those who may have missed out on its epic action, good news – it's coming to new platforms as well!

Capcom has provided a release date for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of Dark Arisen, and they're set to arrive on October 3rd. The games have been "updated for current generation consoles with improved high resolution visuals," as you can see in the trailer above.

"Based in an epic fantasy setting, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen combines exhilarating and deep combat with the freedom to explore and interact in this rich and detailed world," the company noted in a press statement. "Choose between nine different classes and embark on your own adventure along with three AI companions, known as Pawns. These allies fight independently, develop alongside your character, and can be shared or borrowed online in exchange for treasure, tips and more."

Along with the core game, Dark Arisen will also feature the expansion content, including the introduction of the new Bitterblack Isle area.

We'll see how the game fares when it arrives in a few weeks!