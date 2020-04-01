New DuckTales Video Game Announced

The publisher and developer of Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, FDG Entertainment and Game Atelier respectively, have announced a new DuckTales video game called DuckTales QuackShots. While not much in the way of information was shared, the publisher did release a couple screenshots from the supposed video game which feature designs and graphics from the rebooted television show. That includes both Donald Duck and Huey, Dewey, and Louie traversing several different platforming environments.

Now, some caveats here: it’s April 1st. Historically, the video game industry has taken to the April Fools’ Day holiday with gusto, and despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic this year, it so far looks like the day will feature many of the same jokes and pranks as it would any other year. There are no platforms attached to this new game, seemingly no press release from Disney, and just… well, everything is a bit more suspicious on April 1st than it would be otherwise, and for good reason. Even so, real news does actually happen on April 1st from time to time.

You can check out the “announcement” below:

Surprise! We’re happy to announce our new game project #DuckTales QuackShots together with our #MonsterBoyGame development partner Game Atelier! pic.twitter.com/iQfmnwLcPH — FDG Entertainment (@FDG_Games) April 1, 2020

Notably, the television show is set to return this Saturday, April 4th, for its new season, so the timing of this announcement/joke is impeccable. It’s just wild enough to both make sense and be a prank at the same time. So, kudos, really, to the folks that put these screenshots together. It could really go either way.

What do you think about DuckTales QuackShots? Are FDG Entertainment and Game Atelier simply pulling our collective legs here? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

DuckTales QuackShots, if it is real, should have more information to share in the near future. If it isn’t real, expect to find out even sooner than that. DuckTales returns for Season 3 on April 4th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the ongoing television show right here.