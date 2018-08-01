‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Adventurers League Will Have an Eberron Campaign

Dungeons & Dragons announced that their ongoing official campaign will branch off in two directions this fall, including a trip to the popular campaign setting of Eberron.

The Adventurers League is an officially organized Dungeons & Dragons campaign that allows players to build a character and then use it at any Adventurers League event. Most game stores hold weekly Adventurers League sessions, and many gaming conventions host official Adventurers League events. A character’s progress is officially tracked over the course of the campaign, with a player earning gold, XP, and magic items as they complete individual modules that often tie into an overarching plotline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this week, Dungeons & Dragons announced that Adventurers League would start a brand new campaign set in the world of Eberron. Eberron is a radically different world from typical D&D settings and combines elements of pulp, noir, and steampunk genres with typical “high fantasy” concepts. Eberron is a world filled with sentient constructs, magically-powered trains that fly across continents, and a populace struggling to recover from a great war.

Dungeons & Dragons re-introduced Eberron earlier this month via the Wayfinder’s Guide to Eberron, a new “living document” designed to playtest some of the more unique features of Eberron. The new Adventurers League campaign will serve as an additional way to gather feedback about the Eberron races and abilities prior to their more official rollout in the future.

Adventurers League admin Chris Lindsay noted in a blogpost that this was an “exploratory” campaign, designed to help craft the Eberron campaign for future gamers. Players who participate in the first run of the Eberron campaign will have a chance to provide feedback that can then be used to edit the campaign and fix any perceived flaws.

Adventurers League will also continue running its current campaign, set in the Forgotten Realms. The “Season 8” story will be set in Waterdeep and will be based on the soon to be released Waterdeep: Dragon Heist adventure.

Wayfinder’s Guide to Eberron is now available on DMs Guild. More information on the new Adventurers League campaign will be available in the fall.