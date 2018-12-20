‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Books Are Ridiculously Cheap Right Now

Amazon has been offering deals on Dungeons & Dragons books throughout the holiday shopping season, but the sales are at peak insanity right now. First off, many of the titles feature massive standard discounts that go as high as 58%. On top of that, they are eligible for Amazon’s $5 off promotion on physical book titles over $20 when you use the code GIFTBOOK18 at checkout. Then, to make things even crazier, Amazon is offering a bonus 10% coupon on many of the books at checkout.

Just look at the super low prices of the Dungeons & Dragons books below. Keep in mind that the prices on these books can fluctuate quite a bit, so don’t wait to long to start your adventures. You should also know that the GIFTBOOK18 promotion ends on December 21st and can only be used once per account.

1. Player’s Handbook: $17.74 with GIFTBOOK18

2. Dungeon Master’s Guide: $13.85 with GIFTBOOK18 and 10% coupon

3. Monster Manual: $14.02 with GIFTBOOK18 and 10% coupon

4. Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set: $11.97 (it is eligible for GIFTBOOK18 if the total book purchase is over $20)

5. Xanathar’s Guide to Everything: $13.67 with GIFTBOOK18 and 10% coupon

6. Waterdeep Dragon Heist: $13.98 with GIFTBOOK18 and 10% coupon

7. Dungeon of the Mad Mage: $23.28 with GIFTBOOK18 and 10% coupon

8. Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica: $14.02 with GIFTBOOK18 and 10% coupon

9. Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes: $14.02 with GIFTBOOK18 and 10% coupon

10. Volo’s Guide to Monsters: $13.85 with GIFTBOOK18 and 10% coupon

11. Art & Arcana Special Edition: $68.23 with GIFTBOOK18 (we’ve seen better deals on this one – might be best to wait)

12. Art & Arcana Standard Edition: $25.87 with GIFTBOOK18

