Is Dungeons & Dragons Returning to Chult For Its Next Adventure?

Dungeons & Dragons‘ senior story designer is teasing that the game will return to Chult later this year. Dungeons & Dragons has already announced two products for this year, but neither are set in one of their classic campaign settings. However, the game’s annual adventure book is set to be announced in just a couple of months, and it seems that we could be returning to Chult, a tropical part of the Forgotten Realms. Earlier today, Christopher Perkins, the lead story designer for Dungeons & Dragons, mentioned on Twitter that an upcoming product would feature the chwinga, elemental spirits that first appeared in Tomb of Annihilation, which was set in Chult. These elemental creatures could bestow supernatural charms on friendly creatures, and Perkins noted that D&D designer Dan Dillon had designed some new supernatural charms that will appear in the new adventure.

While chwinga aren’t necessarily exclusive to Chult, they have only appeared in Tomb of Annihilation, so Perkins’ tweet certainly suggests that we could be returning there for an upcoming adventure or product. Of course, it’s also possible that the chwinga will appear in another area, which is why new supernatural charms were needed for the product. We’ll note that chingwa are technically elementals, so it’s entirely possible that they could somehow tie into the planar themes we’ve seen in recent Unearthed Arcana playtests.

Tomb of Annihilation is one of the few Fifth Edition adventures set primarily in the Forgotten Realms that doesn’t take place on the Sword Coast. A trip back to Chult would be a welcome change of venue for longtime D&D adventurers. Even if D&D isn’t heading to Chult, the chwinga certainly aren’t native to the Sword Coast, so it’s certainly a big hint that fans will finally get a chance to explore a less traveled part of the Forgotten Realms (or possibly a different campaign setting all together!)