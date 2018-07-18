‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Announces New Core Rules Gift Set, One With Alternate-Art Covers

Dungeons & Dragons has announced a new product that contains all the rulebooks players need to start playing the popular tabletop game.

The new “Core Rules Gift Set” will contain the Player’s Handbook, Monster Manual, and Dungeon Master’s Guide, the three “core rulebooks” recommended for those looking to start building their own campaign. The set will come with a slipcase and a Dungeon Master’s Screen and is perfect for those who either need new copies of the books…or are just avid D&D fans.

There will be two versions of the “Core Rules Gift Set,” one with the standard versions of the rulebooks currently available in stores and online, and an alternate-art set containing stylized covers and and Dungeon Master’s Screen designed by noted designer Hydro47. The alternate-art covers will only be available at local game hobby stores, similar to how D&D has released previous alternate-art covers for other rulebooks.

D&D has previously released alternate-art covers for other rulebooks and guides, starting with Volo’s Guide to Monsters. All of the alternate-art covers are only available at local game stores as an incentive for players to support their local shops.

Dungeons & Dragons have been teasing the alternate-art covers for a couple of weeks, beginning with some cryptic teases by D&D Senior Director Nathan Stewart. While we knew alternate-art covers for the core rulebooks were coming, the “Core Rules Gift Set” was a total surprise.

The new set of books will cost about the same as purchasing all of the books (and DM screen) separately. The full set will cost $169.95, which is roughly equal to the list price for all three books and the DM screen. The alternate-art set will go on sale on October 19th, while the regular set will go on sale everywhere on October 30, 2018. These will be hot sellers during the holiday season, so be sure to pre-order a copy today!