New ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ Novel Starring Drizzt Officially Announced

Drizzt Do’Urden is officially returning to bookstores in 2018.

Less than a week after we reported that a publishing catalogue had leaked the existence of a new Drizzt novel, Harper Voyager (via Nerdist) has officially announced Timeless, the first in a planned trilogy of Drizzt novels by R.A. Salvatore.

Drizzt is arguably the most famous character from Dungeons and Dragons lore, a dark elf ranger who rejected the evil ways of his race and became a force for good in the Forgotten Realms. Drizzt started off as a supporting character in Salvatore’s first Dungeons and Dragons book, but he quickly became the focus of a number of fantasy novels, most of which have landed on the New York Times Bestseller list.

Timeless appears to have two plotlines – one set in the past that focuses on Drizzt’s father Zaknafein and his mercenary friend Jarlaxle, while the second story focuses on Drizzt and his companions in the present day. Interestingly, the synopsis for the book mentions Zaknafein reuniting with his son, which could be interesting as Zaknafein has been dead for a pretty long time.

Here’s the complete synopsis of Timeless:

“Centuries ago, in the city of Menzoberranzan, the City of Spiders, the City of Drow, nestled deep in the unmerciful Underdark of Toril, a young weapon master earned a reputation far above his station or that of his poor house.

The greater nobles watched him, and one matron, in particular, decided to take him as her own. She connived with rival great houses to secure her prize, but that prize was caught for her by another, who came to quite enjoy the weapon master.

This was the beginning of the friendship between Zaknafein and Jarlaxle, and the coupling of Matron Malice and the weapon master who would sire Drizzt Do’Urden.

R. A. Salvatore reveals the Underdark anew through the eyes of Zaknafein and Jarlaxle—an introduction to the darkness that offers a fresh view of the opportunities to be found in the shadows and an intriguing prelude to the intriguing escapes that lie ahead in the modern-day Forgotten Realms. Here, a father and his son are reunited and embark on adventures that parallel the trials of centuries long past as the friends of old are joined by Drizzt, Hero of the North, trained by Grandmaster Kane in the ways of the monk.

But the scourge of the dangerous Lolth’s ambitions remain, and demons have been foisted on the unwitting of the surface. The resulting chaos and war will prove to be the greatest challenge for all three.”

Timeless will be released on September 18th and will cost $27.99. It’s available to pre-order here. You can check out the full cover for the novel on Nerdist’s website.

