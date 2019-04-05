What We Know About ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ New Adventure

Dungeons & Dragons will announce its new adventure in just over a month, but they have revealed a little bit about its contents thanks to its first bit of promo art. Yesterday, Dungeons & Dragons announced D&D Live 2019: The Descent, a three day live event that will center around the reveal of the game’s next adventure, which will likely be released in the early fall. The adventure’s premise and setting will be fully revealed in May, but Dungeons & Dragons did release a piece of promo art by comics artist Fiona Staple that depicted an angel floating above a collection of outstretched devilish arms.

Coupled with the name of the live event, it’s likely that the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons adventure will involve the Nine Hells, the region of the D&D multiverse ruled by sinister archdevils. In D&D lore, demons and devils are separate evil entities, each of which represent a different type of evil. The demons are chaotic evil and exist in the Abyss, while the devils represent lawful evil and rule over the Nine Hells.

There’s even some potential ties to recent D&D products. Last year’s Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes had an entire section about the Blood War – an eternal conflict between demons and devils, and featured statblocks for several archdevils that ruled over the Nine Hells. Also, last year’s adventure Waterdeep: Dragon Heist featured a family of nobles who were secret devil worshippers, albeit with some pretty tragic consequences. Also, the official D&D podcast Dragon Talk recently featured a 22 minute discussion about the Nine Hells as part of its recurring “Lore You Should Know” segment. Those segments often tease upcoming focuses of D&D products, so that could be a sign of things to come.



We’ll likely learn a little more about the adventure in the coming weeks, and then a ton of details in May. D&D Live 2019: The Descent will take place from May 17-19 in Los Angeles.

