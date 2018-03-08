Save Over 50% on ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Player Handbook

Amazon is having a huge sale on the core rulebook for Dungeons & Dragons.

Dungeons & Dragons is enjoying unprecedented levels of popularity, in part due to its easy to play Fifth Edition ruleset. While the game still focuses on sorcery, swordplay, and exploration, much of the game’s cumbersome rules were simplified so that players can create a new character and jump into an adventure after just a few minutes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Dungeons & Dragons offers almost unlimited possibilities for adventures, there’s still three things that players need: a D&D group, a set of dice, and the Player’s Handbook. The Player’s Handbook serves as both a guide and reference book for players, helping them set up their character and explaining how to fight, cast spells, or use other useful abilities in and out of combat.

Right now, Amazon is offering the Player’s Handbook for just $20.98, a huge discount from its usual $49.95 pricetag. The book explains everything you need to know before playing Dungeons & Dragons, from how to build a character, to the importance of ability scores and ability checks.

Once you have a Player’s Handbook, you’ll just need to find a group of adventurers to join. If you can’t convince your fans to get together for some roleplaying action, be sure to check out your local game store to see if they hold weekly D&D get togethers.

The Player’s Handbook is handy even for players that decide to serve as the Dungeon Master, the player who narrates the story and controls the various nonplayable characters and monsters that challenge the group’s party. While the Dungeon’s Master Guide and Monster Manual are recommended for DMs, the Player’s Handbook is still the core rulebook that DMs will turn to when they need to make a rule related decision.

This sale is the perfect opportunity for players to jump into the world of Dungeons & Dragons – even if you don’t have a group of fellow adventurers to play with yet.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.