‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Revises Artificer With Two New Subclasses

Dungeons & Dragons‘ artificer is back with two more subclasses. Earlier this year, Dungeons & Dragons released a revised version of the Artificer class for playtesting. Artificers are magical inventors, capable of quickly creating magical tools and items in short periods of time. When released in February, the Artificer came with two subclasses – the Alchemist and Artillerist – and this month’s Unearthed Arcana adds both the Archivist and the Battle Smith as potential subclass additions. These new subclasses are part of a revised playtest document that was released earlier today on D&D’s website.

The Archivist is the more unique of the two subclasses, as it allows players to create an Artificial Mind by writing on any tiny, non-magical subject. This Artificial Mind not only telepathically supplies the Archivist with advice and information, it can also manifest itself as a tiny spectre that can travel through walls and it can attack enemies by overloading their minds with a jumble of information. At higher levels, the Archivist can also telepathically communicate with anyone that has one of their artificer infusions on their person, and can even teleport by transforming their body into pure information.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Battle Smith is a combat medic of sorts that can use an Iron Defender construct to either distract enemies or heal allies on the front lines. The Battle Smith can also simultaneously heal their allies while attacking foes, giving players a life-saving jolt of arcane energy at critical moments during a battle.

The revised version of the Artificer appears to be coming along nicely. With the addition of new spells, two subclasses, and some new infusions, it appears that the class will be ready sooner as opposed to later.

