WizKids Announces Most Unique Set of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Miniatures Yet

Dungeons & Dragons players will finally have a way to depict some of their spells in miniature forms.

WizKids announced a new set of Dungeons & Dragons licensed miniatures called “Spell Effects: Arcane Fury and Divine Might.” The new set of miniatures will let players depict certain spells on the battlefield, which will come in handy for spells that remain on the battlefield for more than one turn.

Included in the new miniature set are miniatures depicting Spiritual Weapons, Elemental Weapons, Bigby’s Hand, Unseen Servant, Phantom Steed, Tenser’s Floating Disc, Dancing Lights, Mage Hand, Grasping Vine, Cloud of Daggers, and Arcane Gate.

All of these spells linger on the battlefield for multiple turn and can usually be directed by their casters to move around the battlefield and attack different enemies. Not only do these miniatures help keep track of where the spell is currently at, it also serves as a reminder for players to not forget to use their spells.

As best we can tell, this is the first time that spell effects like this have “officially” been released. While Critical Role fans will remember seeing a Bigby’s Hand miniature, that was a custom miniature created by Matt Mercer (whose talents seem to have no limits!)

WizKids also announced a special two miniature set that depict the Wall of Flame and Wall of Ice spells, which can also serve as handy barriers when bringing a dungeon to life. Each Wall comes in six pieces so that players can create a wall that fits whatever room or area they’re battling in.

Both sets will be released in July 2018, along with a new Dungeons & Dragons: Icons of the Realm set. All of the miniatures will be pre-painted so that players can simply open up the packaging and have the sets ready for play.

The “Spell Effects: Arcane Fury and Divine Might” set comes with 19 miniatures and costs $24.99. The “Spell Effects: Wall of Flame and Wall of Ice” set comes with 12 miniatures and also costs $24.99.

