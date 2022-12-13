Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon Returns as Comic Book

IDW is resurrecting the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons cartoon as a 4-part comics miniseries. Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures is a new comics miniseries written by David M. Booher and Sam Maggs and illustrated by George Kambadais. The comic will bring back Hank, Sheila, Diana, Presto, Bobby, Eric, and Uni for a new adventure and fight against Venger. The description for the series (originally reported by CBR) reads "Danger lurks at every turn, the enigmatic Dungeon Master is less than helpful, and Venger -- the force of evil -- will stop at nothing to get his hands on the magical weapons that the kids have come to rely on. To top it off, Hank has made a startling discovery: Despite the dangers, Sheila, Bobby, Diana, and the others aren't so sure they want to go home after all!"

The Dungeons & Dragons cartoon series originally aired from 1983 to 1985 on CBS and used elements of the D&D game, including popular monsters like the beholder and the evil dragon goddess Tiamat. While the series only ran for 27 episodes, it has remained a part of D&D culture and has seen its popularity rise in recent years. Wizards of the Coast recently produced a set of limited-edition Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair cards featuring characters from the show, and an unofficial ending to the cartoon was provided via a car commercial.

In recent years, the D&D cartoon has been used by Wizards of the Coast more often. The adventurers were used in artwork for the new Starter Set Dragons of Stormwreck Isle and will make cameo appearances in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie.

Dungeons & Dragons: Saturday Morning Adventures will be released in March 2023.

