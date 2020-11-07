Dungeons & Dragons Auctioning Off Unique Pieces of D&D History for Charity

Dungeons & Dragons is auctioning off five unique cover art galleys to benefit the Extra Life charity. Dungeons & Dragons announced that it is auctioning off the cover art galleys of Explorer's Guide to Wildemount, Tasha's Cauldron of Everything, and Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden off for charity. Cover art galleys are oversized proofs sent by the printer to Wizards of the Coast prior to a final print. These proofs are reviewed by editors and proofreaders for errors prior to the final publishing process. These are a unique part of the publishing process and a one-of-a-kind piece of Dungeons & Dragons history.

All benefits of the auctions will be given to Extra Life to benefit the Seattle Children’s Hospital. Dungeons & Dragons has raised tons of money this year for Extra Life, with many of its online D&D events going to the popular gamer charity.

Each auction is set to last for ten days and include both the standard and alternate covers for Tasha's Cauldron of Everything and Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden, along with the sole cover for Explorer's Guide to Wildemount, the recent collaboration between Wizards of the Coast and Critical Role. All five auctions can be viewed on Wizards of the Coast's ebay page, which also includes full uncut sheets of various Magic: The Gathering cards.

If you're looking for a holiday present, the proofs would make a great gift for the D&D fan who has everything. The proofs do come uncut with excess printing material, which may need to be cut away prior to being framed. As of press time, two of the covers have a top bid of $131, while the other three have top bids between $30 and $60.