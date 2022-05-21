Dungeons & Dragons' First Mega-Dungeon Lives Again

✖

Goodman Games has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund publication of a three volume boxed set that brings the classic Dungeons & Dragons adventure Dark Tower to life, both in its original formatted and updated for Fifth Edition rules. Each volume presents a different way of using Dark Tower. The first volume is a high quality reprint of the original adventure, the second volume updates the adventure for 5th Edition D&D rules, and the final volume expands on the campaign setting of Dark Tower, which allows for an entire mini-campaign based around exploring Dark Tower.

Dark Tower was an early D&D module written by Jennell Jaquays and published by Judges Guild, an early third party publisher of D&D material. The adventure itself sends players into an abandoned temple of Mitra. When previous groups of explorers ventured into the temple, they unleashed a curse upon the land, which the players now need to solve. Players will needed to contend with the undead and followers of the evil god Set as they delve deeper into the Dark Tower. The original adventure was long considered to be one of the top D&D adventures of all time, with the adventure nominated for a H.G. Wells Award back in 1979.

Backers will get a PDF version of the updated version of Dark Tower with a $50 pledge. The full three-volume set is available with a $50 pledge. Goodman Games also has a number of add-on items, including pewter miniatures of characters from Dark Tower, a t-shirt, and custom dice.

As of press time, the Kickstarter has already raised over $340,000, which far exceeds its original funding goal. The Kickstarter will remain open through June 14th with fulfillment planned for next summer. You can check out the Kickstarter here.