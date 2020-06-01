Dungeons & Dragons Book Provides Epic Boss Fights and Fantastic Lairs

A group of prolific and well-known Dungeons & Dragons creators have launched a Kickstarter to publish a book filled with pre-made boss fights and fantastic lairs. Michael Shea, James Introcaso, and Scott Fitzgerald Gray launched a Kickstarter for Fantastic Lairs: Boss Fights and Climactic Encounters, a new publication containing 10 boss fight encounters that can be incorporated into any Dungeons & Dragons campaign. These encounters include shadow-infused cockatrices, mechanical dragons, night hags posing as confectioners, and even an arena of death, all perfect tests for your D&D players.

As noted in the introduction for Fantastic Lairs: Boss Fights and Climactic Encounters, boss fights are one of the trickier parts of a D&D campaign. Boss fights require planning and a bit of forethought to make them special, especially when they serve as the capstone for a full campaign or an extended story arc. Fantastic Lairs: Boss Fights and Climactic Encounters does most of the grunt work for DMs, providing them with the tools they need to quickly add these boss fights into their campaign. While there are plot hooks provided with each adventure, DMs will still need to decide how they want to bring in the boss fights into their campaign - are these epic one-shot fights that the party stumbles on, or is this something that the DM wants to build up over the course of weeks or months? The choice is up to them.

Fantastic Lairs: Boss Fights and Climactic Encounters is helmed by a team of prolific D&D creators that are well-known to many who follow the industry. Michael Shea is the creator of the Sly Flourish blog and the popular "Lazy Dungeon Master" resources that show DMs how to quickly and efficiently plan their campaigns. James Introcaso has writing credits on multiple D&D books, including Waterdeep: Dragon Heist, Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus, and the upcoming Mythic Odysseys of Theros. And Scott Grey has helped edit everything from the Fifth Edition Monster Manual to Ghosts of Saltmarsh and has an impressive writing resume of RPG credits that dates back over 15 years. This is an all-star design team, so the quality of these adventures is assured to be top-notch.

You can check out the Kickstarter campaign for Fantastic Lairs: Boss Fights and Climactic Encounters here. The Kickstarter seeks to raise $15,000 by July 1st.

