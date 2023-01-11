Dungeons & Dragons Nerf Blaster Spoils Third Dragon Appearance in D&D Movie

A new Dungeons & Dragons NERF blaster has spoiled the appearance of a third dragon in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. Earlier this week, NERF revealed a new line of Dungeons & Dragons-related toys that tie into the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. Included in the new toy line is a NERF MicroShots Dungeons & Dragons Palarandusk Blaster, which is inspired by the gold dragon that appears in the movie. While the red dragon Themberchaud and the black dragon Rakor have both appeared in movie trailers, the NERF blaster is actually the first confirmation that Palarandusk will be appearing in the movie.

Palarandusk is an established character in Dungeons & Dragons lore and is at one point called the Unseen Protector of Neverwinter. Due to a strange attack by adventurers, Palarandusk currently exists in an incorporeal state, invisible and inaudible to most. Its unclear whether he'll be appearing in his full glory or in his ghostly form.

We'll note that previous leaks of early Dungeons & Dragons scripts featured Palarandusk, with the dragon at one point having a notable role in the movie. A more recent script leak suggests that he eats gemstones to stay alive, hinting that the dragon is still in a significantly weakened state in the movie.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31st.