Dungeons & Dragons Star Rege-Jean Page Provides Promising Update on Movie’s Script

Dungeons & Dragons star Rege-Jean Page has provided fans with a promising tease about the upcoming movie’s script. Last month, Variety profiled Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page about his meteoric rise in Hollywood, which included a few bits about his upcoming role in the in-production Dungeons & Dragons movie. Variety published another article today that includes several additional quotes from Page, which included his comments on the film’s script, which was co-written by directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Variety notes that Page was immediately drawn to the Dungeons & Dragons movie due to the script and said that it would be a “huge sigh of relief for Dungeons & Dragons fans everywhere.” Variety also commented that Page mentioned that the film would step up and continue to raise the bar of genre storytelling.

Page himself wasn’t a huge Dungeons & Dragons fan, although he’s listened to a few D&D podcasts. Page noted that he’s played a ton of JRPGs and was a huge Diablo fan as a teenager, stating that he played a paladin. Page also said that he watched his friends play Baldur’s Gate, so he’s “like a second-generation Dungeons & Dragons fan.”

Page also said he’s had a crash course from his friends on Dungeons & Dragons, and that learning more about the game and its world has been a treat. “There is nowhere better or bigger to learn new worlds from than D&D,” Page told Variety.

Dungeons & Dragons is an adaptation of the tabletop roleplaying game, which takes place in numerous fictional fantasy-based worlds. It’s unclear whether the movie will reference the actual game or simply take place within its extensive mythos, which contains decades of lore from novels, video games, and tabletop adventures.

In addition to Page, the movie will star Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Hugh Grant, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Jason Wong. No details about the film have been revealed other than that the movie is set in the Forgotten Realms, one of the best known of D&D’s many settings. The movie is currently under production in Northern Ireland, with scenes filming at the Wells Cathedral in the UK next month.