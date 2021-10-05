WizKids Reveals Another Massive Dungeons & Dragons Figure

WizKids has announced plans to release a second gargantuan Dungeons & Dragons figure. WizKids plans to release D&D Icons of the Realms: Gargantuan Tarrasque in September 2022. The figure depicts the terrifying kaiju-esque Tarrasque in all of its glory and will stand 11-inches tall (or about 11 times the size of a standard D&D miniature). The figure will also be about 15.5 inches wide, making it the size of a small dog or a normal sized cat. You can check out an image of the figure in all its horrific glory below:

The tarrasque is one of the more terrifying creatures in D&D lore – a massive monster that slumbers in the core of the earth. The creature’s origins are uncertain, but it is known as a creature of mass destruction and is capable of eating just about anything in its path. The Tarrasque is derived from the Tarasque, a French mythological creature with a lion-like head, a large turtle shell-like carapace, and poison breath.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Fifth Edition rules, the tarrasque has the maximum Challenge Rating of 30, and is immune to magic missile attacks. On its turn, the creature can deal an average of 148 points of damage with its five attacks, and can take up to three legendary actions on its turn. Many feel that the tarrasque is too easy to beat in Fifth Edition, even with its 25 Armor Class and 676 hit points. Previous editions gave the creature regeneration or other terrifying abilities.

The Tarrasque is the second mammoth-sized D&D figure released by WizKids in recent years. A Gargantuan version of Tiamat, the evil five-headed goddess of chromatic dragons, is also scheduled to be released later this year. That dragon figure comes with a 26-inch wingspan, making it so that it barely fits through standard-sized doors. Other recently released D&D figures released by WizKids include versions of adult chromatic dragons and a series of figures of Demon Princes.

The D&D Icons of the Realms: Gargantuan Tarrasque figure will be released in September 2022 and has a retail price of $399.99. The figure is currently available for pre-order on WizKids’ dedicated D&D figure website.