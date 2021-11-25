WizKids Will Release Dungeons & Dragons Miniatures Based on Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons

Wizkids will release a new Dungeons & Dragons miniature set featuring the monsters of Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons. Earlier this week, Wizkids confirmed they were producing a new pre-painted Icons of the Realms miniatures set featuring 46 monsters from Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, the recently released D&D rulebook that greatly expands draconic lore and provides new draconic options for both players and monsters. The set will come in random booster boxes similar to previous Icons of the Realms sets, but with a new package configuration. There will be two types of blind boxes – a box containing either a large or huge miniature and three medium and small miniatures, and a “Super Booster” box containing a single rare huge miniature.

Some of the figures confirmed for the Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons set include the dragonblood ooze, a dragonnel, and a young sapphire dragon. Also included in the set are multiple dragonborn figures, including new gem dragonborn variants. Fizban himself will also receive a figure in the set, as will draconians.

Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons is one of five D&D books released by Wizards of the Coast in 2021. The new book contains two new subclasses for players, as well as new playable dragonborn variants. The bulk of the book is dedicated to expanding the lore of dragons, with new monsters for DMs to use in campaigns, maps of dragon lairs, and new magic spells and magic items.

Other D&D books released by Wizards of the Coast this year include Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft, a campaign setting for the horror-themed world of Ravenloft, the Feywild adventure The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, and the adventure anthology Candlekeep Mysteries. A campaign setting book for the Magic: The Gathering world of Strixhaven will also be released in December. Of the five D&D books, both Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft and The Wild Beyond the Witchlight have received D&D Wizkids miniature sets. Unpainted miniatures featuring characters from Strixhaven are also available via Wizkids.

The Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons miniatures will be released in retail stores in March 2022.