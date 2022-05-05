Dying Light Surprise Gives Players Free DLCs

✖

Dying Light players who didn't spring for one of the pricier versions of the game back when it launched years ago just got a welcome surprise this week. Techland announced that, for whatever reason, those who bought the Standard Edition of Dying Light have just been upgraded to the Enhanced Edition at no cost. That means several DLCs are now free to download including ones that add a totally new story and map as well as some cosmetic packages, too.

To be clear, this free upgrade is for the original Dying Light released in 2016, not Dying Light 2 which was released much more recently. The latter does have special editions to give players different packages of content, but it does not have an Enhanced Edition while the former does.

Great news! 😍 Starting today, every player that owns the Standard Edition of Dying Light will be automatically upgraded to the Enhanced Edition.#DyingLight pic.twitter.com/jmSfQ3RkCd — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) May 5, 2022

Techland announced this free upgrade this week on social media on the same day that Dying Light is set to get an update for the game's PvP experience. The DLCs included in the Enhanced Edition are The Following, The Bozak Horde, Crash Test Skin Pack, Ultimate Survivor Bundle, and Cuisine & Cargo. To get those, all you have to do is head to the main menu of Dying Light and select the "DLC Packs" option, Techland said. You should now see the DLCs freely available if you didn't already have them before.

While any free DLC is good news, The Following in particular should give players some extra time spent with the game if they've never experienced it. It's the beefiest of the DLCs released in this Enhanced Edition with a preview of that release found below.

"Dying Light: The Following is a new chapter of Kyle Crane's story and a vast expansion to the base game," Techland said about the DLC. "Offering the amount of content fit for a stand-alone title. All this, coupled with numerous improvements to the original Dying Light gameplay. The impossible turned out to be true. There is a secret passage leading outside the walls of Harran. The unfair race against time to save countless human lives has just begun…"

Dying Light's DLCs mentioned above are now free to all those who own the Standard Edition of the game.