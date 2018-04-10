EA Play 2018: Exactly When and Where the Show Will Take Place

E3 is like Christmas for gamers. A place where publishers and developers alike take to the stage to share their big plans for the year, with more than a few surprises. EA previously announced that they would once again be holding their own celebration with their EA Play showcase that will be taking place from June 9th until June 11th.

The showcase will officially kick off at 11 AM PDT on June 9th. The mega publisher promises big news and a few “big announcements,” while BioWare fans get to finally experience some hands-on time with the upcoming action RPG Anthem.

Here’s what EA had to say about the festivities after their major showcase:

EA PLAY is heading back to the city of stars this June, and we’re bringing you the biggest games of the year.

Where: Hollywood Palladium

When: June 9-11, 2018

Time: Saturday 2pm – 8pm; Sunday & Monday 10am – 8pm

At the core of EA PLAY is you – our players and communities. EA PLAY is a place to connect with our games and each other, whether you’re joining us in person, online or through your favorite content creators and community leaders. It’s all about giving you early access to our games, listening to your feedback, and most importantly, having fun with some of the biggest games in the world.

And best of all, tickets are free.

The annual three-day event will include more hands-on experiences at the Palladium for players attending the event, while some of the biggest global community creators in the world will be sharing early game footage and live streams directly from the show floor for players viewing from home. We’ll also have a rich online content program via EA.com with breaking news, stories, live content and more to take you deep inside your favorite games.

What games, you ask? At EA PLAY 2018, you will have a chance to play our next Battlefield experience, new EA SPORTS games, and get an inside look at the stunning new action game, Anthem. The Sims 4 and our mobile games will be on hand, and of course, we have a few surprises as well.

If you are able to make it to Hollywood, we have a lot in store for you: hundreds of game stations, awesome game demos, lots of experiences for attendees and families, including music, art, food and entertainment for everyone.

Tickets will be available this Spring – and in taking your feedback from last year’s event, we’ll be introducing a new system to give you better hands on access to your favorite games. So stay tuned over the coming weeks and months to learn more about EA PLAY 2018, including ticket availability, entertainment, program schedule and more.