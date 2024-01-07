EA Sports College Football Game Reveal Reportedly Coming This Week

It has been a long time coming, but a new report has indicated that Electronic Arts is about to reveal its first new college football game in over a decade. Back in 2021, EA Sports announced that it was in the process of bringing back its college football series following changes to how the NCAA operated when it came to player likeness. Since that announcement, eager fans have been left wondering when EA Sports would end up showing off this project for the first time in a major way. Now, it sounds as though this reveal is slated to come about in a little more than 24 hours.

According to 247Sports, EA is planning to unveil EA Sports College Football for the first time on Monday, January 8, to coincide with the National Championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies. Details on what exactly will be shown off just yet aren't known, but it has been suggested that new images from the game will potentially be spotlighted. Additionally, a release date could feasibly be announced given that EA Sports College Football is planned to arrive at some point later this year for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

As mentioned, EA Sports College Football will be EA's first sports game of this kind since 2013 when NCAA Football 14 was released. Since that time, fans have been clamoring for the franchise to return, but EA has run into problems tied to the ability for players to profit off of their likenesses. Within recent years, the NCAA has made alterations on this front which means that players will now be able to have their names and looks showcased in-game, if they so choose. This change is a first for the football franchise, as previous installments have given fake names to players that were meant to represent their real-world counterparts.

What do you think about this potential reveal for EA Sports College Football? And what are you hoping to see EA implement in its first college football game in over ten years?