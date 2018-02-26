Japan is Getting Real Splatoon Easter Eggs and We are Jealous

As we just barely cross the threshold of Spring, retailers are already setting their sites on the sugary sweetness of Easter season, and over in Japan, it’s apparently no different. Announced this week, a new line of chocolate Easter eggs are being released by Nintendo to celebrate all things Splatoon. The Cadbury-style chocolate eggs will contain small figurines featuring Splatoon favorites, including Pearl and Marina from Splatoon 2.

According to a tweet from the official Japanese Splatoon account, there will be 16 figurines to collect in total, including different player characters as well as various squids and more. The tweet notes that “one of them is a secret,” and the images released aim to keep that secret, since only 15 figurines show up in the full images provided.

The eggs are made by a company known as Furuta Confectionery, and they’re not the first of their kind out of this particular company. Furuta has deals with Disney (and its properties, like Star Wars and Marvel) for this exact kind of candy, so if you’re a multi-genre pop culture fan, there’s plenty more to be jealous of.

While the products are being released exclusively for Japanese audiences, its likely that they might pop up on sites that more savvy anime fans have used before to order things from overseas, so keep an eye out on places like Alibaba for that kind of stuff.

We probably don’t need to tell you why people love Splatoon so much, given the hype for its latest sequel, which runs routine Splatfests to keep players excited and engaged. The latest characters to join the franchise, Pearl and Marina, are so beloved by fans that they’ve been made in to Amiibo figurines, set for release at the end of this year. Splatoon 2 was one of the earlier launch titles for the Nintendo Switch, taking full advantage of the portable console system with features that maximised on diverse game play both at home and on the road. Since its release, Splatoon 2 has been making all-new sales records for Nintendo that have never been seen before. So basically, people really like this game.

Splatoon 2 is available now for Nintendo Switch.