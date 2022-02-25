Elden Ring: Where to Find Sacred Seals to Use Incantations

Elden Ring has tons of magic abilities for players to utilize with those moves split into two main categories: Sorceries and Incantations. The former requires a staff to use and is based off of the Intelligence stat while the latter – which we’ll be talking about here – needs a Sacred Seal and depends on your Faith attribute. Incantations themselves are easy enough to come by, but the Sacred Seals required to use them are far less plentiful.

Fortunately, we came across several during our review playthrough of Elden Ring. Some of them are found much later in the game and wouldn’t be usable to those trying to start out with Incantations anyway, so for the purposes of this guide, we’ll be focusing on the first two you can acquire: The Finger Seal and the Clawmark Seal. Note that if you played through the game’s network test, these Sacred Seals aren’t obtained the same way as they were in that trial, so don’t assume you’ll be finding them that way just because you did before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Easy Way: Picking the Right Class

If you’re just now starting out with Elden Ring, there’s an easy way to make sure you have a Sacred Seal in order to use Incantations: Choose the right class. Both the Confessor and the Prophet starting classes begin with a Finger Seal in their inventories as well as a basic Incantation to get you started.

The catch with this is that you might not want everything else that’s included with the Confessor or Prophet class. The Prophet is much more Faith-based while the Confessor strikes a better balance between Incantations and melee combat. Either way, they’ve got stat points allocated already to different attributes which might mean that you’re wasting stats one place or another. If you want a build focused on something besides Faith and simply want to incorporate an Incantation or two into your build, you might be better off choosing a different class and searching for a Sacred Seal.

The Finger Seal

The most basic of Sacred Seals is the Finger Seal, the same one the two classes mentioned above begin the game with. To get this one, you have to purchase it from an NPC named Enia, a character which looks a whole lot like she’d be an enemy but is actually a Finger Reader who’s quite interested in your character.

Enia resides at the Roundtable Hold hub area players are able to access early on in the game, but she won’t be there immediately. Instead, she’ll be found there after you’ve defeated your first major boss to obtain a Great Rune. We won’t spoil that part for you since it’s something you’ll do through natural progression, but be sure to check back at the Roundtable Hold afterwards.

She’ll be behind the double doors near the center of the room which were previously barred. Enia sells the Finger Seal for 800 Runes. It’s got a decent Faith scaling with a bit of Strength scaling, too, but you’ll be better off swapping this out for a different Sacred Seal as your build comes together.

The Clawmark Seal

This second seal was one found in the network test and will likely be the second one you come across. It’s given to players by an NPC known as Gurranq, the Beast Clergyman, who’s mentioned in the item’s description. It doesn’t have quite as much Faith scaling as the Finger Seal, but it’s got better Strength scaling and is therefore better for those whose builds prioritize both Strength and Faith.

To get this one, you’ll have to travel to a far corner of the map, but you won’t have to walk or ride there. Instead, you’ll want to start by heading towards the area marked on the map below called “Summonwater Village.” It’s in the northeast part of Limgrave near the border to Caelid.

If you look to the west of those ruins, you’ll find an NPC named D, Hunter of the Dead. He’s found standing over a lifeless body and will warn players to stay away from the ruins. You naturally will not be doing that, because if you want the Clawmark Seal, you have to beat the boss of Summonwater Village.

After doing so, you’ll notice that D’s moved nearby within the boundaries of the village. He’ll commend you on your work and will ask you if you want to keep hunting the undead. Accept his offer and he’ll mark a location on your map which will lead you to a gateway to the Bestial Sanctum. It’s an eerie place, but don’t attack anyone – talk to who you find there and you’ll be given the Clawmark Seal.

Once you’ve got one of those two, it’s up to you to start finding the Incantations scattered throughout the land. Some merchants at the Roundtable Hold will sell them while many more are found as treasures.