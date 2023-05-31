Elden Ring Reportedly Had Multiple Story DLCs Planned At One Point

Elden Ring reportedly planned to have multiple DLCs. Elden Ring is one of the biggest games of the last decade, which came as a bit of a surprise given it's in a relatively niche genre. While these games are typically critical darlings and do perform well commercially, it's rare to see them explode quite the way Elden Ring did. The game was one of the best-selling games of 2022, even giving major blockbusters like Call of Duty a run for their money. Its success even rubbed off on various developers like Respawn who have spoken about how the game influenced their work on titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

With that said, it seems like FromSoftware was going to try and make Elden Ring a long term success with multiple DLCs and a season pass. According to noted Soulsbourne expert Lance McDonald (via Reddit), Elden Ring had initially planned for two DLCs and they would've even sold a season pass to get these DLCs. He went on to note that it seems like FromSoftware just ended up combining the two DLCs at one point for one big one, but has no idea why it was done this way. Nevertheless, it seems like if all or most of the content will still make its way into the hands of the players, it's not a bad deal. If it's also sold in a way that it's basically way cheaper than it would've been had they sold them separately, it seems like it's a win for everyone.

As of right now, it's unclear what will come of the Elden Ring series after its one and only story DLC releases. Perhaps a sequel can be expected given the absolute sales juggernaut Elden Ring as we know it is. Whether or not that happens is a total mystery, but it seems like something that we can likely expect in the future.

