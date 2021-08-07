Elden Ring Leak Proves to Be a False Alarm

✖

A new Elden Ring "leak" is nothing more than a false alarm. This morning, the PlayStation Store listing for Elden Ring went up after the game's Steam listing went up last night. On the surface level, there didn't seem to be anything interesting about the listing, but upon further inspection, PlayStation gamers noticed the listing included word that the game is compatible both with PlayStation VR and its special light gun controller. Of course, this was noteworthy, because there was no word the game was PlayStation VR compatible, let alone making use of the light gun, which very few VR games do, especially non-shooters.

That said, it appears this was nothing more than a mistake by whoever made the listing, as it's been updated to remove these references. Not only this, but now the listing specifically notes that "This product does not support PlayStation VR." If it was just the former, then a skeptic could cling to the conspiracy that it was removed not because the information was incorrect, but because its release was a mistake. However, the addition of the latter leaves little room for this speculation.

While the PlayStation Store listing for the game has been updated, none of the implicated parties -- Bandai Namco, FromSoftware, and PlayStation -- have actually commented on the whole debacle. At this point, this probably isn't going to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Elden Ring is set to release on January 21, 2022 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch:

"The Golden Order has been broken. Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered. Marika’s offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the Elden Ring known as the Great Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war that meant abandonment by the Greater Will. And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between. Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring. And become the Elden Lord."