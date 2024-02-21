Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Collector's Edition Is Up For Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree expansion launches on June 21 for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has finally announced a release date and a trailer for the long-awaited Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and June 21st can't come fast enough for fans. In fact, this expansion is so highly anticipated that a fancy Collector's Edition was developed for it that will likely sell out quickly despite its $249.99 price tag.

Details about the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's Collector's Edition are available below, but you'll probably want to jump right in to try and snag a copy. At the time of writing, pre-orders are live here at the Bandai Namco store (exclusive) for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Steam editions. If you fail to get your hands on one, you will be able to pre-order the basic expansion and deluxe editions right here on Amazon.

The crown jewel of the Erdtree Collector's edition is a Messmer The Impaler statue that stands 18-inches tall. It also comes with a 40-page hardcover art book, deluxe packaging, and codes to download the expansion and the official soundtrack. All editions of Shadow of the Erdtree with include the Ring of Miquella as an in-game bonus gesture.

FromSoftware had the following to say about the DLC :

"The "Shadow of the Erdtree" expansion features an all-new story set in the Land of Shadow imbued with mystery, perilous dungeons, and new enemies, weapons and equipment. Discover uncharted territories, face formidable adversaries, and revel in the satisfying triumph of victory. Dive into the riveting interplay of characters, where drama and intrigue intertwine, that create an immersive experience to savor and enjoy."

