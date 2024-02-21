Elden Ring Reveals Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Trailer, Release Date

After much anticipation and a wait that felt much longer than it actually was, Elden Ring developer FromSoftware officially announced the release date for the game's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This reveal follows the very first tease for the game's DLC which was shared in February 2023 in the wee hours of the night when FromSoftware casually announced that it was working on the first DLC for Elden Ring. The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion is scheduled to release on June 21st, FromSoftware announced. A Collector's Edition of the game was also announced alongside the trailer and the DLC's release date.

Back when the DLC was first announced, pretty much nothing at all was known about it. FromSoftware and Bandai Namco only confirmed that Shadow of the Erdtree was an expansion and said that it was "currently in development" with everything else left to speculation. It didn't help either that FromSoftware games are typically pretty dense and cryptic as it is, so deciphering anything from a title that essentially just referenced the core component of Elden Ring's story left little to go off of. Now, we at least know a bit more about the DLC.

FromSoftware had the following to say about the DLC to expand on what was shown in the trailer:

"The "Shadow of the Erdtree" expansion features an all-new story set in the Land of Shadow imbued with mystery, perilous dungeons, and new enemies, weapons and equipment. Discover uncharted territories, face formidable adversaries, and revel in the satisfying triumph of victory. Dive into the riveting interplay of characters, where drama and intrigue intertwine, that create an immersive experience to savor and enjoy."

Prior to the DLCs reveal, Elden Ring players were scooping up every scrap of information that they could about Shadow of the Erdtree when trying to predict when it might be revealed. In recent weeks, people noticed that things were being updated behind the scenes over on the game's Steam page. References were made to DLC there which suggested that things were being prepped to announce something new about Shadow of the Erdtree. One of the best indications about a reveal came from the fact that YouTube playlists were updated, too, with no videos publicly shown, an action that typically indicates a private video was added to a playlist ahead of its reveal. Expectations for a quick release date were tempered by FromSoftware's parent company indicating that the DLC may take a while longer to release than people had anticipated, but hopes were reignited again when the DLC trailer was teased.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is scheduled to release for all available platforms on June 21st for $39.99.