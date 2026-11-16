By now, you’ve probably heard about the title reveal for The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel, a surprise drop from Bethesda after almost eight years of silence about the highly anticipated release. While a mere title drop might not seem like news to many fans, Bethesda included a surprising amount of information in the short teaser. In addition to revealing the game’s setting, the video also included interesting implications about the scale of the game and gave us an idea of when it takes place in the Elder Scrolls timeline.

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Because the game seemingly takes place shortly after the events of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, it is entirely possible that the Dragonborn, the protagonist and player character from Skyrim, could still be around by the time of Sentinel. Chances are, though, that players won’t be playing as the Dragonborn in this latest installment of the franchise, but one particularly interesting power could take the place of the Thu’um in the player’s arsenal.

The Elder Scrolls VI Could Give Players the Power Of The Sword Singers

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Based on what we know about Sentinel and Bethesda’s tradition of putting players in the shows of a new, fate-defining figure in each Elder Scrolls game, chances are high that players could see themselves taking on the power of Hammerfell’s legendary swordsmen, the Sword-Singers.

The ancient Yokudan (the precursors to the Redguard) were known to find enlightenment through swordsmanship. Known as the “Song of the Sword,” these so called “Sword-Singers” would wield intricate blades tempered by magic and accomplish great feats across Hammerfell. As much mages, scholars and artists as they were warriors, Sword-Singers easily earned their place in Elder Scrolls legends, with several of them playing prominent roles in some of the most important events in Tamriel’s history.

The most legendary of these figures were known as the Saints of the Sword, or Hel Ansei, wielded the power of the Shehai, or Spirit-Sword. These warriors could use this power to manifest swords from their pure will. This power, or some variation of it, is likely what will replace dragon shouting for players in The Elder Scrolls VI.

The Player Could Be The Next Manifestation Of The HoonDing, A Redguard God

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Keeping with Bethesda tradition, players are likely to discover during their adventures across Hammerfell that they are actually cosmically important to the land, its history, and the current conflict plaguing it. Paired with Sword-Singing, nothing would reflect this better than the player being the next living incarnation of the HoonDing.

Known as the “Make Way God,” the HoonDing is a Redguard spirit of perseverance that presents itself when the Redguard people are undergoing times of great turmoil. Considering the recent invasion of the Aldmeri Dominion and the likelihood that the conflict between the Crowns and Forebears will flare up again during the events of Sentinel, now would be the perfect chance for the god to return and help the people of Hammerfell.

One problem with this theory, however, is that the HoonDing made an appearance as two characters in The Elder Scrolls: Redguard, meaning that Bethesda would be retreading old ground if they choose to implement this plot in The Elder Scrolls VI.

Bethesda Needs To Get This Right

While the concept of Sword-Singing has captured the imagination of some eager The Elder Scrolls VI theorists, actually implementing the power needs to come with new abilities we haven’t yet seen in the lore. As the Shehai is currently described in The Elder Scrolls lore, the ability to summon a spirit blade is akin to the basic conjuring spells we have available in other Elder Scrolls games.

Instead, Sword-Singing could take the place of dragon shouts as powerful “songs” that create effects in the world around you. Perhaps summoning devastating sandstorms, giving the player the ability to breathe underwater or double jump, or replenishing health and stamina could be some options for potential songs the player could learn. They should operate like the more creative dragon shouts, but shouldn’t be one for one copies, having a more unique effect or gameplay mechanic tied to it in order to differentiate the game from Skyrim.

Ultimately, Sword-Singing has the potential to be one of the most interesting additions to the Elder Scrolls VI, provided Bethesda gives it the depth that it deserves. The series has always done a good job of tying its gameplay mechanics to the lore of its world, and the rich history of Hammerfall offers plenty of opportunities. Whether players become the next HoonDing (again) or uncover the secrets of the ancient Sword Saints, giving them access to powers that feel distinctly Redguard is the key to making Sentinel successful. After all, we already have thousands of hours of experience as the Dragonborn, its time for something new.

Do you think Sword-Singing will make an appearance as a player power in The Elder Scrolls VI? Leave your answer in the comments below.