Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim “Atmospheres” Album Will Be Extremely Difficult To Get Your Hands On

There was already a gorgeous Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 52-track vinyl box set announced earlier this year but the musical stylings have not just stopped there. From the same company, there is a new album on the horizon giving players of the highly acclaimed RPG something new to feast their fandom ears on.

SPACELAB9 has partnered up with Bethesda once more to bring Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim ‘Atmospheres’ LP, which focuses more on the ethereal aspects of the popular game. The ‘atmosphere’-centered sounds were all composed by Jeremy Soule who has quite a few other titles under his belt such as:

Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Guild Wars

Neverwinter Nights

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

The vinyl set will included a stunning, fully detailed embossed jacket and will be extremely limited. The album will only be available at certain record stores in North America on November 24th, which is considered Black Friday Record Store Day. Because of this celebration, Atmospheres will exclusive to in-stock, in-store availability! Though we are sure that poachers will get their hands on them and they will be available at a much higher cost on third-party online retailers.

Unfortunately, there is no clear list of what these participating record stores are but according to the SPACELAB9 announcement, they highly encourage those interested to phone in with their local retailers for more information. A way to celebrate Record Day is to inspire more local record retailer support, so it makes sense but definitely makes it a little tougher for those hardcore Skyrim fans to get their hands on one of these bad boys.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC (as well as older generations), with a Nintendo Switch release date slated for November 17th.