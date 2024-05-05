Rare Pokemon Go Event Gives Players a Master Ball

The Master Ball is one of the most iconic items in the Pokemon franchise, and it's coming back to Pokemon Go as part of a new event. The Catching Wonders event is set to begin on Tuesday, May 14th at 10 a.m. local time, and will feature new Masterwork Research. This will be free to all players, and will have no expiration date, so players can tackle it at their own pace. That's a very good thing, as Masterwork Research can be really time consuming; anyone that purchased last year's Shiny Jirachi Masterwork Research knows that it takes a ton of effort to complete!

How to Get Another Master Ball in Pokemon Go

At this time, we do not know what the Master Ball Masterwork Research will entail, or how many stages it will take to complete. The only thing we do know is that players can expect additional rewards that include Pokemon encounters, Stardust, Berries, and XP. All standard stuff, from the sound of it. However, Master Balls have been extremely rare in Pokemon Go, so it's a pretty great reward for those willing to put in the time and effort needed.

In addition to the debut of the Master Ball Masterwork Research, Catching Wonders will put a major focus on catching Pokemon. Throughout the event, players can expect several bonuses, including both 10x XP and 5x Stardust on the first Catch of the day. Players will also get 10x XP for spinning their first Photo Disc of the day, whether it be at a Gym or PokeStop. Field Research task encounters will also give players a chance to earn Stardust, as well as various types of Poke Balls. While the Masterwork Research will be available forever, Catching Wonders will end on May 19th at 8 p.m. local time.

Flock Together Research Day

Shortly before Catching Wonders starts, players can look forward to an event centered around Flying-type Pokemon. Flock Together Research Day will take place on Saturday, May 11th and will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. During the event, players that complete Field Research tasks will gain encounters with Pokemon such as Doduo, Hoothoot, Rufflet, Spearow, and Taillow. During that window, players will have an increased chance of encountering a Shiny Pokemon. Flying-type Pokemon will also be appearing in the wild during the event, but it seems they'll be appearing as Shiny Pokemon at the standard rate.

Players can find more encounters with these Pokemon by purchasing a Timed Research event ticket. The ticket will cost $1.00, and the Pokemon that players encounter for completing the Timed Research tasks will have the same Shiny rate as they do from completing Field Research tasks. Readers should note that the paid Timed Research will expire at 5 p.m. when the rest of the event comes to an end.

Are you excited for this free Masterwork Research? Which Pokemon will you use a Master Ball on? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!