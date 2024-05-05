Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 Was Reportedly Pitched But Denied by Activision

A new report has claimed that developer Vicarious Visions once pitched a remaster of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4 to Activision, but the publisher denied the project in favor of moving the studio to work on the Call of Duty franchise. Back in 2020, Vicarious Visions released Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, which was a remastered bundle of the first two games in the beloved series. This collection proved to be extremely popular, which quickly led to requests for remasters of THPS 3 and 4. Now, we've learned that such a bundle could have happened if only Activision had greenlit it.

In an extensive new video from Did You Know Gaming, it was claimed that Vicarious Visions tried to embark upon developing Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4. Originally, the remaster of THPS 1+2 was said to contain the third and fourth games in the series. However, this scope of the project became too large to the point that Vicarious ended up only focusing on the first two games with plans to come back with THPS 3+4 later on. When this ended up being pitched to those in charge of Activision, though, the title was ultimately denied so that Vicarious Visions could instead assist other studios with Call of Duty.

To hear that Activision would shoot down the creation of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 is truly bizarre, especially considering how well the first remaster sold. Upon its launch in 2020, THPS 1+2 became the fastest-selling game the skateboarding series had ever seen. In fact, it sold so well that many fans at the time had renewed hope that Activision would double-down on the franchise and bring it back in a major way. Instead, the series hasn't been seen since THPS 1+2 and it's unlikely that this will change any time soon.

How do you feel about this new report of Activision denying the creation of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4? And do you ever think that we'll see the Tony Hawk series return in a prominent way in the years to come? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]